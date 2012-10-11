By David Sheppard and Chris Baltimore
NEW YORK/HOUSTON Oct 11 Oil major BP Plc
has secured U.S. government permission to ship U.S. crude oil to
Canada, and Royal Dutch Shell has applied for an export
license, as rising production in the world's top oil consumer
upends global energy flows.
A surge in output from shale oil reserves in the Bakken of
North Dakota and Eagle Ford of Texas has raised U.S. domestic
production to the highest level since 1995, light, sweet crude
that could fetch better prices on international markets. The
United States still imports more than 8 million barrels per day,
making it the world's biggest importer.
BP Plc received a crude export license this summer
from the Bureau of Industry and Security, a branch of the US
Commerce Department, to ship crude oil to Canada, a source
familiar with the issue said on Thursday. BP has yet to export
any crude oil on that license, the source said.
"We have applied to the Department of Commerce to export
domestic U.S. crude oil," Shell spokeswoman Kayla Macke told
Reuters, adding that as a global commodity, imports and exports
would follow supply and demand.
Macke declined to comment on the likely export destinations
or the volumes of crude involved.
A nearly century-old U.S. law requires companies to get a
special license to export crude oil. Until recently, there has
been no demand for overseas shipments, apart from a trickle of
crude from Alaska that has been routinely exported.
The Financial Times first reported the news, saying
Swiss-based trading firm Vitol applied for a license, citing
people familiar with the matter.
"Other than routine movement between Canada and the United
States, we have not been involved in any crude oil export
requests," a Vitol spokesman said.
Experts say some U.S. crude oil has routinely moved through
Canada or has been refined over the border, but must be
reimported to the United States.
The FT said the Department of Commerce refused to confirm or
deny the existence of license applications or licenses, but
quoted the DOC as saying exports to Canada had a "presumption of
approval".
But domestic U.S. refiners, especially on the Gulf Coast,
were built to process cheaper, heavier types of crude from
Mexico or Saudi Arabia, and are often ill-suited for refining
the lighter crudes and natural gas liquids created by the U.S.
boom in hydraulic fracturing or 'fracking'.