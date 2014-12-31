By Timothy Gardner and Jonathan Leff
| WASHINGTON/NEW YORK
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Dec 31 The Obama
administration has opened a new front in the global battle for
oil market share, effectively clearing the way for the shipment
of as much as a million barrels per day of ultra-light U.S.
crude to the rest of the world.
The Department of Commerce on Tuesday ended a year-long
silence on a contentious, four-decade ban on oil exports, saying
it had begun approving a backlog of requests to sell processed
light oil abroad. It also issued a long-awaited document
outlining exactly what kinds of oil other would-be exporters can
ship.
The administration's first serious effort to clarify an
issue that has caused confusion and consternation in energy
markets for more than a year will likely please domestic oil
drillers, foreign trade partners and some Republicans who have
urged Obama to loosen the export ban, which they see as an
outdated holdover from the 1970s Arab oil embargo.
The latest measures were wrapped in regulatory jargon and
couched by some as a basic clarification of existing rules, but
analysts said the message was unambiguous: a green light for any
company willing and able to process their light condensate crude
through a distillation tower, a simple piece of oilfield kit.
"In practice this long-awaited move can open up the
floodgates to substantial increases in exports by end 2015," Ed
Morse, global head of commodities research at Citigroup in New
York said in a research note.
The action comes at a critical juncture for the global oil
market. World prices have halved to less than $60 a barrel since
the summer as top exporter Saudi Arabia, once a staunch defender
of $100 oil, refused to cut production in the face of surging
U.S. shale output and tempered global demand.
By opening the door to U.S. crude exports, the
administration is offering a bit of relief to some domestic
drillers that have said that they are forced to sell their shale
oil at a discount of as much as $15 a barrel versus global
markets as fast-rising domestic supplies overwhelm local demand.
But the impending swell of U.S. petroleum into global
markets may intensify what many analysts say is a pivotal oil
market war, with Saudi Arabia and the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) unwilling to yield ground.
Now they will face even greater competition beyond U.S. shores.
If they can boost selling prices by even a dollar or two,
oil producers in places such as the Eagle Ford of Texas will be
better able to withstand the slump in oil markets. Morse said
U.S. condensate exports could rise from 200,000 bpd to as much
as 1 million bpd by the end of next year.
"This has an interesting impact on the current confrontation
between Saudi Arabia and shale," he said.
Among those most at risk from the U.S. shale exports is
Nigeria, which pumps similarly light, sweet oil. The OPEC member
has already lost the U.S. market to shale, with its exports
falling from more than 1 million barrels per day to next to
nothing; now it will face U.S. competition in Europe and Asia,
too.
JUST THE FAQS
The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), which regulates
U.S. export controls, has come under enormous scrutiny over the
past year because of growing pressure to clarify confusing
regulations on exporting crude.
While untreated crude oil is generally banned from being
exported, refined fuels such as gasoline and diesel can be
freely sold abroad. The question that has bedeviled U.S.
producers is how the rules apply to "processed condensate,"
ultra-light oil that has been heated through a very basic
refining unit.
On Tuesday, the BIS said it had given permission to "some"
companies to ship treated light oil but did not give details
about what it had approved.
Two energy companies, driller Pioneer Natural Resources
and mid-stream firm Enterprise Products Partners
, have been regularly exporting processed condensate
since the summer after receiving a private permit from the BIS.
But several dozen other companies that also raced to file
similar requests were left waiting, with no timeline for action.
The agency also released its first ever written guidance on
the rules themselves in the form of frequently asked questions
(FAQs), clarifying a series of detailed questions that had
clouded efforts to move forward with substantial exports.
The document gives "considerable discretion" that could
allow for rising export volumes in the future, measures that
could narrow the price gap between U.S. benchmark WTI crude
and global marker Brent, said Kevin Book,
managing director at ClearView Energy Partners LLC.
On Tuesday, the Brent/WTI spread CL-LCO1=R narrowed by
more than 50 cents to around $3.70 a barrel.
In its guidelines, the BIS said that most goods can be
shipped abroad "without a license" - a reminder that some
analysts read as encouraging shippers to "self-classify" their
condensate, as Reuters reported earlier.
QUESTIONS AHEAD
With global oil markets in flux, it is far from clear how
much U.S. condensate will find a market overseas. Drillers are
already slashing billions of dollars off their 2015 budgets
because of lower prices, actions likely to slow growth in output
next year and push forward the point at which supply overtakes
demand.
One administration official said the question of exports
would ultimately be left to the market, and that the agency was
simply seeking to "make the boundary line clearer."
Even so, with no changes to the core U.S. law that bans raw
crude exports, even slower growth will eventually stretch
refiners' limits, forcing tougher questions in years ahead.
"Whether to allow crude oil exports directly because the
production of light crude overwhelms the domestic refining
system still remains a live issue that may need to be addressed
in the future in response to changing market conditions," said
Jason Bordoff, the founding director of Columbia University's
Center on Global Energy Policy and a former energy adviser to
the Obama White House.
