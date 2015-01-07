By Jeff Mason
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 7 The White House does not feel
pressure to loosen restrictions on U.S. oil exports further and
views debate over the issue as resolved for now, John Podesta, a
top aide to President Barack Obama, told Reuters in an
interview.
The drop in oil prices and the Commerce Department's move to
allow companies to ship as much as a million barrels per day of
ultra-light U.S. crude to the rest of the world has taken
pressure off the administration to do more.
"At this stage, I think that what the Commerce Department
did in December sort of resolves the debate. We felt comfortable
with where they went," Podesta said from his West Wing office in
the most substantive comments yet from a White House official on
the contentious issue of exporting abundant U.S. shale oil.
"If you look at what's going on in the market and actions
that the Department took, I think that ... there's not a lot of
pressure to do more."
His comments may disappoint some Republicans and energy
companies such as Hess Corp. which have lobbied for more
relief from a ban they view as a relic of the 1970s Arab oil
embargo. While few analysts expected Obama to make a serious
effort to repeal the ban - a delicate political topic due to
widespread fears among Americans that doing so could inflate
gasoline prices - some had hoped that further modest measures to
ease its impact might emerge this year.
By standing pat, however, Obama may avoid clashing with his
environmentalist supporters who have begun to campaign against
lifting the restrictions, hoping that might keep a lid on
domestic oil drilling by depressing local prices. Some refiners
such as PBF Energy, which have benefited from the
abundance of U.S. shale oil, also oppose easing the ban.
Podesta, who plans to leave the administration in early
February and help former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton if
she decides to run for president, has played a critical role on
energy and climate policy during his one-year tenure with Obama.
He said the White House would unveil additional measures on
climate change, including steps to reduce methane emissions,
before Obama's State of the Union address on January 20. The
speech will include a section on fighting global warming, an
increasingly important part of Obama's second-term agenda.
His remarks on oil exports provide insight into the
administration's thinking on an issue that has unsettled oil
markets and international allies alike.
Obama had faced calls from counterparts in Europe and
elsewhere to reverse a 40-year-old ban on exports of most
domestic crude and allow some of the booming U.S. shale oil
production to be sold overseas.
Bowing to that, the Commerce Department said in December it
had granted permission to some companies to sell lightly treated
condensate, a form of ultra-light crude, abroad.
But that move came in the midst of a collapse in oil prices,
which had started to reduce pressure on Obama to loosen export
restrictions. Prices have plunged to less than $50 a barrel and
U.S. drillers are more concerned over generating cash flow and
trimming spending plans than seeking new markets abroad.
With the rapid rise in U.S. oil output now expected to slow
or even stop by the end of this year, fears that domestic supply
would quickly overtake local refiners' demand have largely
subsided, at least for the moment.
Podesta declined to comment on whether low oil prices and
changing market conditions affected the administration's
thinking on the size of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
The Department of Energy, he said, was studying how best to
manage the reserve and evaluating its size and structure.
"They're doing an analysis on that," he said.
Podesta said it was too early to tell whether lower gasoline
prices would set back some of the administration's other climate
measures. The retail market could change as consumers take a
second look at less fuel efficient vehicles that were less
appealing when oil was more expensive.
(Additional reporting by Timothy Gardner and Roberta Rampton in
Washington; Editing by Caren Bohan and Tomasz Janowski)