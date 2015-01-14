(Adds quote, detail about necessary processing, U.S. oil
output)
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON Jan 13 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
said on Tuesday it received U.S. approval to export a very light
form of crude oil that has undergone minimal processing.
Shell had been working with the U.S. Department of
Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) on how to ship
lightly processed condensate overseas without violating a
decades-old crude export ban, the company told Reuters. The BIS
regulates export controls.
The approval enables Shell to move ahead with exports of
condensate that qualifies as an exportable refined product as
defined by BIS guidance issued on Dec. 30, the company said.
However, U.S. crude oil prices have fallen by more than half
since June to less than $50 a barrel and Shell said it would
export processed condensate when it was sufficiently profitable.
"The timing of any potential future export of this product
will be determined by the economics of the transaction," Shell
said.
Condensate makes up an increasing portion of growing U.S.
output, which reached a 25-year high of more than 9 million
barrels per day last month.
Yet U.S. refiners and petrochemical companies have a limited
appetite for the super-light crude and, until last year, the oil
industry believed it needed sophisticated processing, such as
provided by a refinery, before it could be exported.
A few companies received private approvals in 2013 and last
year that allowed exports as long as the condensate had been run
through a distillation tower such as a stabilizer, which removes
natural gas liquids, but does not make motor fuels.
Stabilizers are common in the Eagle Ford shale in Texas to
ensure that crude and condensate are safe to transport in
pipelines.
About two dozen companies, including Shell, sought more
clarity from the BIS. At least one prominent Eagle Ford
producer, BHP Billiton Ltd, moved forward with exports
without waiting for a ruling, confident that its output would
undergo sufficient processing to qualify.
The BIS issued guidance on Dec. 30 - which the agency had
been working on for most of 2014 - to provide more clarity to
companies awaiting rulings. The agency also started telling some
companies that they should do follow BHP's lead.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays in Houston and Valerie Volcovici in
Washington; Editing by Chris Reese, Christian Plumb and Andre
Grenon)