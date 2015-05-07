WASHINGTON May 7 U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski
said on Thursday she will unveil a bill next week that would
reverse the 40-year-old ban on U.S. oil exports.
Murkowski, the Republican chairwoman of the Senate Energy
and Natural Resources Committee, said she would unveil the bill
on Tuesday, although it was uncertain when the measure would get
a vote in her committee. Murkowski has been one of the biggest
supporters of reversing the ban Congress passed in 1975 after
the Arab oil embargo led to fears of energy shortages.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Will Dunham)