(Updates timeline with new information)
WASHINGTON Aug 14The push to loosen its
40-year-old U.S. ban on exporting domestic crude oil reached a
new milestone on Friday after the government approved a
"handful" of applications to export U.S. oil in exchange for
imported Mexican oil.
The Commerce Department's approval came as momentum for
exports has been growing on Capitol Hill, where a bill to
reverse the ban will be debated on the Senate floor after the
August recess.
Congress passed the export ban after the 1970s Arab oil
embargo led to snaking lines at gas stations and fears of a
global energy shortage. Only Congress can fully lift the ban, a
action not expected to happen soon. But the Obama administration
could take steps next year to relax it.
Although some lawmakers want to see the ban lifted
completely, the administration has taken several key steps since
last year to allow some exports under the parameters of the
decades-old law.
Here are some key events since 2013 in the push to relax the
ban:
December 2013 - U.S Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz tells a
Platts conference in New York the domestic drilling boom means
it may be time to review the export ban as energy issues deserve
"some new analysis and examination in the context of what is now
an energy world that is no longer like the 1970s."
January 2014 - Senator Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican,
kicks off a year of lobbying against the ban, urging President
Barack Obama to lift it and issuing a report saying an end to
the ban would create jobs and keep oil output growing at record
levels.
February 2014 - Research group Resources for the Future
issues a report concluding gasoline prices would fall 2 to 7
cents per gallon if exports were allowed. A string of later
studies, fully or partially supported by the energy industry,
that reached similar conclusions.
March 2014 - A Reuters/IPSOS poll finds 71 percent of
Americans oppose crude oil exports if they raise the price of
gasoline, up from 67 percent in November 2013.
March 2014 - Four independent U.S. refiners including PBF
Energy Inc and Alon USA Energy Inc launch the
first major lobbying effort to oppose lifting the export ban,
which has benefited them by keeping domestic crude cheap.
March 2014 - The U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security, the
arm of the Department of Commerce that oversees export
regulations, privately issues so-called commodity classification
notices, or CCATs, to Pioneer Natural Resources Co and
Enterprise Products Partners LP. The rulings, which did
not become public until months later, give permission under
existing law for the companies to export processed condensate.
May 2014 - John Podesta, then an adviser to President Barack
Obama, says the administration is taking an "active look at
what the production looks like, particularly in the Eagle Ford
in Texas," and whether refiners could absorb that oil.
May 2014 - Reuters reports that oil companies including
Pioneer held talks with the Department of Commerce and were
hopeful that the Obama administration would allow some exports
of condensate.
June 2014 - Pioneer and Enterprise publicly confirm that the
Commerce Department had given them CCATs in the spring to export
condensate processed in a distillation tower.
July 2014 - The first condensate cargo for export loads in
Texas. Westport Petroleum Inc, a U.S. based arm of Japanese
trader Mitsui & Co, chartered the BW Zambesi, with a
capacity of 76,000 dead weigh tons.
July 2014 - Reuters reports the Commerce Department has put
an indefinite hold on requests for permission to export
processed condensate, stalling an industry push to ship a glut
of oil from the drilling boom. The hold would be lifted in late
December.
September 2014- Reuters reports that foreign trade partners
Mexico, South Korea, and the EU put pressure on Washington to
ease the crude export ban.
September 2014 - The oil tanker Polar Discovery, loaded with
Alaskan crude - which is exempt from the export ban - sets sail
for South Korea, the first such shipment in more than a decade.
November 2014 - Reuters reports that the first commodity
classification notice to export processed condensate had
actually been granted to Peaker Energy in 2013. The small firm
was not believed to have exported any oil.
November 2014 - BHP Billiton Ltd strikes a deal to
sell a cargo of processed U.S. condensate without having first
received a formal ruling from the Commerce Department, becoming
the first company to "self-classify" the oil and thus test the
limits of the ban.
December 2014- The Commerce Department begins approving
"some" of the pending CCAT requests to export processed
condensate and issues the first formal guidelines and
definitions for what constitutes exportable crude oil, including
clarifying the degree of distillation required.
For a FACTBOX on the FAQ:
February 2015 - U.S. Congressman Joe Barton, a Texas
Republican, introduces a bill to lift the ban on crude exports.
Support for the bill has been growing since then, with a handful
of Democrats co-sponsoring the legislation.
June 2015 - Reuters reports that exports of condensate had
doubled to about 120,000 bpd since the start of the year, with
most shipments headed to Europe.
July 2015 - The U.S. Senate Energy Committee narrowly passes
a bill along party lines to lift the export ban. Senator
Murkowski, a long-time advocate for lifting the ban, now chairs
the committee.
July 2015 - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner expresses for the first time his support for repealing
the export ban, which could breathe life into a House bill to
lift it. Boehner said if Iran can return to exporting crude oil
under a nuclear deal with the United States, Washington should
let its companies export oil.
(Writing by Timothy Gardner and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by
David Gregorio)