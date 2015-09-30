(Adds background)
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Lifting the ban on U.S.
crude exports could push the price of domestic oil up roughly
$2.50 a barrel in the coming decade, a report from the
Congressional Budget Office said on Wednesday.
"CBO estimates that authorizing exports of domestically
produced crude oil without restrictions would increase wellhead
prices of light oil by an average of roughly $2.50 per barrel
over the 2016-2025 period, on an expected value basis," the
report said.
The study, which weighs how crude exports could impact the
federal budget, expects dropping the ban would stoke production
and boost federal fuel royalties by about $1.4 billion in the
next decade.
For a link to the report, click here: tinyurl.com/px8sg5n
(Reporting By Timothy Gardner and Patrick Rucker; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)