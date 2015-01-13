WASHINGTON Jan 13 The White House said on
Tuesday there has been no change in the U.S. ban on crude oil
exports, responding to a question about whether an impending
change might be behind price moves in oil markets.
"There has been no change in regulations regarding crude oil
exports," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said, noting the
Commerce Department was in charge of export regulations.
"I'm not going to speculate about any sort of policy change
that may or may not be contemplated at this point," Earnest
said.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)