By Liz Hampton
HOUSTON Jan 11 The growing gloom that sent oil
markets reeling last week appears to be much more than a
short-term phenomenon.
Oil contracts for 2018 and beyond, normally slow to follow
fluctuations in more speculative short-term prices, have also
collapsed amid a 10 percent dive in immediate delivery futures,
reflecting a deepening pessimism over the long-term outlook for
a battered industry.
U.S. crude futures are now trading at below $50 a barrel
through the end of 2019, a level at which most shale drillers
would struggle to turn a profit. No futures contracts - which
are currently dated to 2024 - are priced above $54 a barrel.
Just a few months ago many analysts and executives expected oil
prices to rebound to at least $60 within a few years.
But in an unusual twist, the long-term outlook has
deteriorated almost as quickly as short-term fundamentals as
more and more investors come around to Goldman Sachs' view of a
downturn far longer-lasting than anyone expected.
The sell-off shows traders "continue to price in that we
have a very serious global oversupply situation," said Michael
Wittner, global head of oil research at French bank Société
Générale. "It's going to take a long time to work it off."
At midday on Monday, front-month oil futures had
fallen by more than $5.60 a barrel, or roughly 15.5 percent,
since last Monday to around $31.00 a barrel, while West Texas
Intermediate oil futures for delivery in December 2017
slipped by $4.35, or roughly 9 percent, to $43.33 a barrel. At
the same time, the 2018 contract has dropped by $4.14 a
barrel, or more than 8 percent, to $46.6 a barrel - unusually
steep declines that cut both to contract lows.
ANCHOR UNMOORED
Though less liquid, longer-term contracts are typically not
as volatile as those at the front end of the curve and are often
less sensitive to the short-term factors that prompt
fluctuations in oil markets, such as swelling stockpiles,
geopolitical uncertainty or financial market flux.
The back of the curve tends to be seen as a better indicator
of long-term supply and demand fundamentals, a rough gauge of
the marginal cost to produce oil and a point of mean reversion -
in which prices eventually move back toward the average - amid
the industry's boom-bust cycles.
For example, seven years ago, at the nadir of the last oil
price crash, while prompt futures contracts in early January
2009 were falling by more than 15 percent in a month's time,
those for delivery periods a year out or later declined by no
more than 2 percent. Back then, the contango - in which later
month periods are at a premium to the prompt month - was much
deeper.
The past year and into last week, that has not been the
case, in large part because of the unexpected and ongoing
resourcefulness of U.S. shale oil drillers, the world's de facto
swing producers after Saudi Arabia refused to cut output.
Ailing from the oil slump, they have cut drilling costs and
increased efficiency far more than expected. Once estimated at
$60 a barrel or more, the industry's average breakeven cost is
now roughly $47 a barrel, according to a Wells Fargo study of
some four dozen U.S. energy companies.
"One thing we've seen in the last 18 to 20 months is that
people are more efficient, which has lowered breakeven prices.
That's going to feed out the curve and lower expectations going
forward," according to John Saucer, vice president of research
and analysis at Mobius Risk Group in Houston.
Some of those producers have used long-dated futures to
protect their revenues for the months or years ahead. Last week,
however, there was little evidence of their activity in the
market, suggesting the activity was fueled more by investors.
Drillers, for the moment, have yet to fully embrace the idea
that prices may languish below $50 for a while, according to a
Goldman Sachs research note published after the bank hosted a
closed-door energy conference this week.
"Investors were looking for fear and trepidation from
producers but got agility and below-expected clarity instead,"
according to Friday's research note.
Some hedge funds also invest in the long end of the market,
though they have not fared well. Andrew Hall, one of the
industry's most famed oil market bulls, suffered a 35 percent
loss last year, CNBC reported.
NATURAL BUYERS SCARCE
To be sure, the far-forward oil market is not the indicator
it used to be, in part due to reduced liquidity.
Trading activity last week was fairly average, suggesting
any changes in position may have been modest. The Dec 2017
contract saw around 9,000 lots a day of trade, less than in
early December. By contrast the prompt February contract turned
over more than 500,000 lots a day, data show.
"The further out you go, the less liquid it is. You don't
need that many people selling to see some price movement,"
Wittner said.
Changes to the nature of the market in the wake of financial
reform measures that pushed out banks and funds - participants
who previously provided liquidity to longer-dated contracts -
have largely contributed to that lack of liquidity, leaving the
back end of the curve more exposed to fluctuations in prompter
contracts.
"What we are left with is some hedging in the middle of the
curve, rather than the back, and the surviving banks, much
reduced in scale, now holding the off-setting short positions,"
Paul Horsnell, head of commodities research at Standard and
Chartered said.
