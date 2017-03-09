NEW YORK, March 9 The U.S. Energy Department said on Thursday that it had awarded 10 million barrels of sour crude oil to BP Plc, Valero Marketing and Supply Co, among others, from the strategic petroleum reserve.

BP was awarded 5.4 million barrels of oil priced at $278 million, according to a successful offers report on its website. BP took all deliveries by vessel.

Valero was awarded 1.6 million barrels priced at $83 million for delivery by pipeline. (Reporting by Liz Hampton and Catherine Ngai)