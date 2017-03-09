(Updates with table of all sales and background) NEW YORK, March 9 The U.S. Energy Department said on Thursday that it had awarded 10 million barrels of sour crude oil to BP Plc, Valero Marketing and Supply Co , among others, from the strategic petroleum reserve. BP was awarded 5.4 million barrels of oil priced at $278 million, according to a successful offers report on its website. BP took all deliveries by vessel. Valero was awarded 1.6 million barrels priced at $83 million for delivery by pipeline. Last month, the Energy Department issued a notice to sell the crude from Bryan Mound and Big Hill in Texas, and West Hackberry in Louisiana. Revenues from the SPR will be deposited into the U.S. Treasury general fund. The deliveries will be scheduled to take place in May and June, with early deliveries in April accommodated to the maximum extent possible, the SPR had earlier said. (Volumes in thousands of barrels) Company Delivery by Delivery by Price pipe vessel Atlantic 700 - $36,073,400 Trading & Marketing Inc. BP Oil Supply - 3,000 $155,085,000 BP Oil Supply - 1,000 $51,496,000 BP Oil Supply - 1,400 $71,862,000 Marathon 200 - $10,462,000 Petroleum Co Marathon 200 - $10,412,000 Petroleum Co Marathon 200 - $10,382,000 Petroleum Co Marathon 200 - $10,282,000 Petroleum Co PetroChina - 550 $28,798,000 International America Inc Phillips 66 Co 200 - $10,315,500 Shell Trading 500 - $25,846,000 US Co Shell Trading - 250 $12,900,500 US Co Valero 800 - $41,672,000 Marketing and Supply Co Valero 800 - $41,552,000 Marketing and Supply Co Total 3,800 6,200 $517,138,400 (Reporting by Liz Hampton and Catherine Ngai; Editing by Andrew Hay)