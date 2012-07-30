WASHINGTON, July 30 U.S. crude oil imports fell
slightly in May, dropping 79,000 barrels per day from a year
earlier, the Energy Information Administration said on Monday.
Crude imports averaged 8.909 million barrels per day in May,
the third consecutive monthly decline.
The drop coincided with a bigger-than-expected increase in
May oil demand, with oil use up 1.87 percent from a year ago.
Canada remained the United States' biggest foreign supplier
in May, exporting 2.378 million, up 372,000 bpd from a year
earlier.
Saudi Arabia was the second-largest oil supplier to the
United States during the month, exporting 1.465 million bpd, up
268,000 bpd from last year.
Crude Oil Imports (Top 15 Countries)
(thousand barrels per day)
Country May-12 Apr-12 YTD 2012 May-11 YTD 2011
CANADA 2,378 2,421 2,447 2,006 2,114
SAUDI ARABIA 1,465 1,587 1,450 1,197 1,122
MEXICO 956 953 972 1,154 1,108
VENEZUELA 821 835 832 895 917
IRAQ 675 395 426 407 410
KUWAIT 405 234 343 200 142
COLOMBIA 398 430 419 414 346
NIGERIA 371 424 387 808 883
ANGOLA 256 233 247 356 308
BRAZIL 197 215 269 260 213
ECUADOR 186 201 179 134 166
ALGERIA 143 104 134 263 253
RUSSIA 106 106 92 339 231
LIBYA 65 68 45 0 15
CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) 62 58 46 59 63
Total Imports of Petroleum (Top 15 Countries)
(thousand barrels per day)
Country May-12 Apr-12 YTD 2012 May-11 YTD 2011
CANADA 3,018 2,931 2,987 2,481 2,683
SAUDI ARABIA 1,471 1,589 1,455 1,203 1,127
MEXICO 996 1,002 1,039 1,286 1,234
VENEZUELA 861 904 885 999 1,017
IRAQ 675 395 426 407 410
RUSSIA 550 388 427 677 610
COLOMBIA 430 472 457 433 381
NIGERIA 428 483 429 854 934
KUWAIT 407 235 344 200 142
ALGERIA 303 259 283 400 466
ANGOLA 256 253 257 356 319
BRAZIL 215 237 283 282 225
ECUADOR 199 201 183 134 167
UNITED KINGDOM 143 204 166 233 178
NETHERLANDS 121 84 109 128 116
Note: The data in the tables above exclude oil imports into the
U.S. territories.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; editing by M.D. Golan)