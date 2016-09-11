(Repeats Sept 9 column. John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst.
By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 9 U.S. crude oil inventories
plunged by more than 14.5 million barrels in the week ending on
Sept. 2, the largest weekly drop since 1999.
The reasons for the drawdown are not hard to find with a
modest acceleration in refinery processing rates and a sharp
slowdown in crude imports.
Crude imports fell from an average of 8.9 million barrels
per day in the week ending Aug. 26 to just 7.1 million bpd in
the week ending Sept. 2, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration.
Crude imports fell by a total of almost 13 million barrels
compared with the previous week, accounting for most of the
reported decline in inventories.
TANKER ARRIVALS
Crude imports have been trending higher since early 2015 as
domestic production has fallen and refiners have turned to
foreign crudes to help meet strong demand for gasoline and
diesel.
Crude imports of 8.9 million bpd in the week ending Aug. 26
were the highest for nearly four years and imports have been
above 8.4 million bpd in six out of the last 12 weeks (tmsnrt.rs/2ceIe93).
By contrast the 7.1 million bpd of imports in the week
ending Sept. 2 were the lowest for 10 months, according to EIA
data.
Changes in the weekly volume of imports are the single most
important source of week to week volatility in the stock numbers
so the import slowdown produced a predictably sharp drop in
inventories.
Crude oil imports exhibit significant week to week
volatility but most of the changes are "noise" related to the
timing of tanker arrivals and customs clearances.
Crude importers must notify the Energy Information
Administration about the amount of oil imported before 7am
Eastern Standard Time on Friday each week.
But crude is reported only once it has cleared U.S. customs,
a paperwork transaction rather than a physical movement. Until
then it is considered "in transit" and remains outside the
reporting framework.
While crude from Canada arrives by pipeline most other crude
arrives by tanker, much of it in very large crude carriers
carrying around 2 million barrels at a time.
In general, crude cargoes are cleared in a single entry with
U.S. Customs, which creates significant "lumpiness" in the data.
Weekly import data is therefore very sensitive to the timing
of tanker arrivals and customs clearances. In many cases a sharp
rise or fall in imports is reversed the following week.
HERMINE WARNING
Ship arrivals and customs clearances can be impacted by bad
weather and logistical problems as well as ordinary bunching,
which seems to have been what occurred during the week ending
Sept. 2.
Crude imports to both the U.S. East Coast (Maine to Florida)
and the Gulf Coast (Texas to Alabama) were both sharply lower in
the week ending Sept. 2.
East Coast imports fell to less than 600,000 bpd from over
1.2 million bpd the week before. Gulf Coast imports dropped to
less than 2.5 million bpd, from 3.2 million bpd the week before,
and the lowest level on record.
Imports to other areas also fell but by much less. Pipeline
imports into the Midwest fell marginally but remained within the
recent range. Seaborne imports to the West Coast also fell but
remained within range.
The fact that the slowdown in imports was concentrated on
the eastern seaboard points to weather and other local
logistical problems as the most likely cause.
One likely explanation is tropical storm Hermine, which
moved through the Gulf of Mexico and started to move up the East
Coast during the week ending Sep. 2.
The National Hurricane Center started issuing warnings about
Hermine on Aug. 28 ("Hermine Graphics Archive", NHC, accessed
Sept. 9).
In most cases tankers will respond to the warning of a
hurricane by attempting to divert away from it, remaining at sea
and delaying arrival, which is consistent with the slowdown in
imports reported last week ("Marine Safety", NHC, accessed Sep
9).
The confluence of weather warnings on both the Gulf and East
Coasts, a small slowdown in imports to the West Coast and an
even more modest slowdown into the Midwest produced a very large
drop in nationwide imports.
The result was an unusually sharp drop in both imports and
inventories but it seems to have been more a statistical effect
than a sign of a fundamental shift.
In the past, sudden slowdowns in imports have often been
followed by a sharp rebound the following week as delayed
tankers arrive and discharge.
If that pattern is repeated, both imports and crude stocks
are likely to rise again over the next couple of weeks.
