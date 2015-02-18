(Adds comments from Murkowski in Juneau)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Feb 18 The chairman of the U.S.
Senate's Energy Committee and 20 colleagues on Wednesday urged
the Commerce Department to allow crude oil exports to Mexico,
saying it would benefit the economies of both countries.
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski, the committee's chairman,
and Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat, urged Commerce Secretary Penny
Pritzkerto to approve a pending application from Mexico's state
oil company Pemex to swap heavy Mexican crude oil for light U.S.
crude.
Existing U.S. laws "clearly authorize swaps and exchanges"
of oil to Mexico that "should be authorized without delay," said
a letter signed by Murkowski, Heitkamp and 19 other Senators,
most of them Republicans.
The United States has allowed some oil exports to Canada
since 1985 for use or refining within the country. It does not
allow such shipments to Mexico.
Pressure to relax the U.S. oil export ban has risen as the
domestic drilling boom of the last five or six years led to a
glut of light crude along the U.S. Gulf, where refineries mostly
run on heavier oil.
Murkowski is an avid supporter of relaxing the trade
restriction, a remnant of the Arab oil embargo of the 1970s.
While there is no clear time frame for legislation to relax the
ban, Murkowski has been pushing the Obama administration to take
action in a series of steps, including swaps with Mexico.
The senator met privately with Pritzker last year on the
export ban. On Wednesday, she told reporters in Juneau that U.S.
oil could help fill any future gaps in global supplies resulting
from political unrest in the Middle East. "It's an opportunity
for us to lead from an energy security perspective and from an
economic security perspective."
The administration has told several oil producers in the
last two years they can freely export a minimally processed
light oil called condensate. Energy companies say more needs to
be done to avoid a glut of crude that could eventually dampen
the pace of the U.S. oil boom.
Pemex could be ready to start importing U.S. light crude
within months after an approval, the company's chief executive
said last month.
Under the proposal, Pemex would import up to 100,000 barrels
per day of light crude and condensate to mix with its own
heavier crude at domestic refineries. In exchange, the United
States would get heavier Mexican crude for processing at its
refineries.
The Commerce Department did not immediately comment on the
letter.
