WASHINGTON, June 24 Senator Lisa Murkowski urged
the Obama administration on Tuesday to fully lift the
40-year-old ban on crude exports after a news report said U.S.
officials have allowed two companies to export shipments of a
light oil called condensates.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Commerce
Department gave approval via a private ruling to Pioneer Natural
Resources Co and Enterprise Product Partners LP to export the
oil.
"Commerce's decision to allow companies to process
condensate and export the resulting products is a reasonable
first step that reflects the new reality of our energy
landscape," Murkowski of Alaska, the top Republican on the
Senate energy committee, said in a release. "I continue to urge
the administration to fully lift the ban on crude oil and
condensate exports."
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Eric Beech)