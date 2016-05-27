(Refiles to correct dateline to May 27 from May 26)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
May 27 With the price of oil finally touching
$50 a barrel this week, producers and speculators have been
loading up on options to protect themselves from a downside
risk, signaling there are still some jitters surrounding the
recent rally.
Deep out-of-the-money put options - options that would not
be profitable until a substantial pullback in the price of oil -
have shown a marked increase in implied volatility, a sign that
producers are locking in prices close to levels for them to be
profitable while speculators are protecting themselves from a
potential correction.
U.S. crude has nearly doubled from 12-year lows
touched in February. Market sources say much of that rally was
fueled by the perception of the improving fundamental picture,
with falling U.S. output and global supply outages helping to
rebalance a market reeling from oversupply for nearly two years.
That has prompted hedging among producers. The current put
skew - the difference in implied volatility for out-of-the-money
and in-the-money options - is fairly typical of a market where
producer hedging is prominent
John Saucer, vice president of research and analytics at
Mobius Risk Group in Houston, said implied volatility has lately
been cheap, making options attractive for those either
protecting against or betting on downside.
Options expiring in 12 months show a strong bias in favor of
out-of-the-money puts, which are trading at a much higher
premium than similar out-of-the-money call options. That's in
part due to producer hedging, which involves selling those
long-dated calls while buying puts or put spreads.
On Friday, the most actively traded are the $44 July puts,
which had traded over 3,300 lots by noon ET (1600 GMT).
Among longer-dated options, open interest in the $40
December 2016 puts has spiked 10 percent in the last
10 days to nearly 35,000 contracts. Open interest in $45 Dec.
2016 puts has risen about 10 percent in a similar time
frame.
For December 2017 maturities, the two most active options
were the $40 and $45 puts.
With crude at $50 a barrel, hedging could intensify, said
Jesper Dannesboe, senior commodity strategist at Societe
Generale. Next month's meeting of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) added to concerns.
"Whether you're bullish or bearish, you're going to have
jitters going into this week because you've got this huge
variable event and there's some level of uncertainty," Saucer
said.
