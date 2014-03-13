By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, March 13 A rare U.S. test of its
strategic oil reserves may be just coincidentally timed with the
most serious stand-off with Russia in decades, but the
underlying message of the move announced on Wednesday left
little doubt: Prepare for the rise of a new global energy
superpower.
The Energy Department said it would offer up to 5 million
barrels of sour crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
(SPR), with bids due in two days. Officials said the sale would
ensure the reserves can still quickly deliver oil to refiners
despite changing pipeline networks.
Plans for the sale had been in the works well before Russian
forces invaded Crimea in Ukraine last week, according to
administration officials. Several Washington analysts also said
they had heard talk of the release some weeks ago.
The White House said the test sale was required by law as
part of continual evaluations of the reserve, authorized by
Congress after the 1973 Arab oil embargo sent U.S. gasoline
prices soaring and American drivers to long lines at service
stations. Yet the last such test occurred in 1990, months before
the United States waded into the first Gulf War.
For many analysts, the subtext wasn't so much a warning shot
to Russia, which produces more than 10 million barrels every
day. It was the Obama administration's desire to expand the SPR
from an emergency buffer against severe disruptions to U.S. oil
imports into a more flexible lever it can use to aid the economy
and, ultimately, to influence foreign policy.
"I don't think this has anything to do with Crimea, but
longer term I do think the administration sees the SPR is
something it can use as a geopolitical tool," said Jamie
Webster, senior director of global crude market at IHS Energy in
Washington.
Faced with an unexpected new-found bounty of crude oil and
natural gas reserves, Washington policymakers are still working
out how a new era of greater energy independence - and in the
case of natural gas an excess - is changing America's role in
the world.
Many lawmakers, including Speaker of the House John Boehner,
have called on the administration to speed approvals for natural
gas exports to thwart Russia's pressure on Ukraine, through
which Russia provides large amounts of gas to that country and
to other parts of Europe. But billions of dollars worth of U.S.
equipment and ports need to be built before the gas is shipped.
The SPR is among the most significant policy choices the
administration faces in the midst of the energy surge.
Washington is also debating lifting a four-decade ban on oil
exports, also spurred by the fuel price shocks of the 1970s, and
how quickly to approve exports of natural gas.
LEADING THE CHARGE
U.S. oil production surged by 1 million barrels per day
(bpd) last year, the fastest rate on record, as booming shale
oil production upends the market. Energy companies have raced to
reverse pipelines, build new terminals and expand infrastructure
to keep pace with rapidly shifting oil flows.
Thanks to declining domestic demand and rising production,
the SPR now holds about 210 days worth of crude imports, far
more than the 90 days' worth it is required to hold.
The energy boom gives the United States a "good position to,
if it desires, act with intentionality" to use the SPR and
growing energy production to influence its foreign policy, said
Elizabeth Rosenberg, the director of the Energy, Environment and
Security Program at the Center for a New American Security.
The growing confidence of its own energy resources was in
evidence last year, as President Barack Obama coordinated with
the European Union in slapping sanctions on Iran - one of the
world's biggest exporters - over its disputed nuclear program.
The sanctions regime has slashed Iran's oil exports by 1
million barrels per day since mid-2012 without raising global
crude oil prices, a move analysts argue could not have been
pulled off without the surge in hydraulic fracturing, or
fracking, in North Dakota and Texas.
The SPR offers the Obama administration the most immediate
tool for flexing its energy muscle. Building natural gas export
terminals will take years, and lifting the ban on crude oil
exports risks a rift with environmentalists.
AN EYE ABROAD
Mark Routt, an energy expert at the KBC Technologies
consultancy in Houston, said the DOE test sale may show that
Washington may be reconsidering the export ban, which could help
control Russian aggression or tame market reaction to unrest in
places like Libya, which the West is afraid may slip back into
civil war.
"Allowing the U.S. to export crude would be one way to
economically penalize Russia," said Routt. "(Wednesday's)
release could be a warning and a necessary first step to
eventually letting crude be exported."
But he noted that the dramatic increase in U.S. oil
production has produced significant changes in the way the
reserve system works, including reversals in the flow of
pipelines.
Writing in a book shortly before becoming a senior energy
adviser to Obama, Michelle Patron advocated using SPR for
exporting crude in the event of a global disruption.
Webster of IHS said the Obama administration is likely
considering many aspects of the SPR, including what kind of oil
it should hold. Currently one third of the reserve consists of
light-sweet oil, abundantly produced in North Dakota, but not
necessarily the best feedstock for U.S. refineries built to run
on heavy-sour oil from Mexico and Venezuela.
Whether oil reserves should be moved to the high demand
Northeast from the Southwest is another consideration. The
administration will also consider expanding reserves to oil
products like jet fuel and gasoline.
"In practice this will wind up being both a test release for
DOE and a kind of test conversation for everyone in the public
policy community about what the SPR should be in the current
market environment," said Rosenberg of CNAS.
