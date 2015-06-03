By Timothy Gardner
| WASHINGTON, June 3
WASHINGTON, June 3 Lifting the ban on U.S. oil
exports would do little to help Eastern European countries
decrease their reliance on Russian energy, a policy research arm
of Congress said in a memo to U.S. lawmakers seen by Reuters on
Wednesday.
Lawmakers in favor of axing the 40-year-old U.S. crude oil
ban are increasingly using the argument the move would bring
stability to allies in Europe and Asia by adding a steady
alternative supply to markets that currently rely heavily on
Russian oil.
Several Republican U.S. presidential candidates have also
called for using crude oil exports as a strategic foreign policy
weapon against Russia and Iran.
However, oil refineries in countries such as Poland and
Hungary are configured to run mostly on Russian medium sour oil
and would likely have to invest in costly equipment to run
surplus U.S. light sweet oil, said the memo by Congressional
Research Service.
"This in turn may result in reducing the attractiveness to
U.S. producers to export crude oil to the region," the CRS said.
The memo, sent to Congressional offices on May 29, emerged
on the same day that Senator John Cornyn, the Senate's No. 2
Republican, announced amendments to the annual defense spending
bill that would allow crude and natural gas exports to allies
whose security would improve if they had access to U.S. energy.
It is uncertain whether those amendments will be included in the
final bill.
To the extent the United States exported a wide range of
crude oils, including medium heavy oils, it could displace some
Russian oil, the memo said.
Many countries in Eastern Europe, however, would need to
build pipelines from ports to refineries, as well as other
infrastructure to handle U.S. crude, the CRS said. In addition,
Russia's state-controlled companies could try to keep market
share by lowering the price of crude to Eastern Europe should
waves of U.S. oil suddenly be available.
"The financial justification for delivering U.S. crude oil
to Eastern Europe may or may not exist over time," the memo
said.
Bills introduced in the House of Representatives and the
Senate this year to lift the oil ban have gained sponsors
recently, but still face uphill battles to get enough support to
pass.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner. Edited by Bruce Wallace and
Andre Grenon)