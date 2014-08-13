* U.S. condensate exports to double in August
* Panamax freight rates from U.S. to Asia rise
* Shipowners want higher compensation for long journey
By Anna Louie Sussman and Florence Tan
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, Aug 13 Asian buyers of ultra
light oil from the United States are struggling to find
small-sized ships willing to undertake the month-long voyage at
affordable rates as U.S.-Asia oil trade flows grow.
U.S. exports of the ultra light oil to Asia are expected to
double in August with two shipments lined up, but shipowners are
reluctant to take on the jobs as they risk having to send their
ships back empty.
The imbalance in global oil trade flows has tightened oil
tanker supply as more ships are sent on longer voyages from the
west to meet demand in Asia, but rising U.S. oil production
negates the need to send oil back to the west.
"Why would you want to send a Panamax to Asia? There's
nothing to do but ballast back," said one U.S.-based charterer.
The United States loosened a decades-old ban on selling U.S.
crude abroad this year when it allowed Enterprise Products
Partners and Pioneer Natural Resources to export
the ultra-light oil if it has been minimally refined.
Japanese trading firm Mitsui & Co loaded the first
condensate cargo on July 30. A second cargo, also purchased by
the trader, was scheduled to load Aug. 8-10 for a destination in
Asia, but it has not been shipped yet, a delay traders and
shipping sources attributed to the high cost of Panamax tankers.
Mitsui has declined to comment.
FREIGHT RATES RISE
Panamax vessels, also known as LR1s, can carry about 500,000
barrels of oil and are the largest class of ship able to fit
through the Panama Canal. They are well-suited to shallow ports
in the Atlantic Basin but Asia's deeper ports beckon larger
ships, leaving little opportunity to profitably trade a smaller
Panamax.
An alternative would be to charter a larger vessel, such as
very large crude carrier (VLCC), but this would need to travel
around the Cape of Good Hope, adding about 50 percent more
travel time.
In the past few weeks, charterers appeared less willing to
send Panamax vessels on an ad-hoc journey to Asia, particularly
as rates to nearby Latin American and Caribbean destinations
climbed since June, reaching levels double those of a year ago.
"It's really a difficult decision to send a vessel east when
you're leaving a favorable market," said Jason Klopfer,
commercial director at Navig8 Americas, which manages a pool of
more than 100 tankers.
The first condensate cargo is sailing on the BW Zambesi from
the U.S. Gulf to Asia, fixed for a reported lump sum of $1.8
million.
While the shipowner could earn about $20,000 a day after
accounting for operating expenses of around $800,000 on the
one-way trip, it was unclear if it could make a profit on the
leg back to the United States.
Daily rates for Panamax tankers averaged around $27,000 to
$35,000 a day between the U.S. Atlantic Coast, the U.S. Gulf
Coast and the Caribbean in the week through Aug. 8, according to
a weekly report from Charles R. Weber, a Connecticut-based
shipbroker.
By contrast, rates for similar-sized ships dedicated to
carrying refined, or "clean", petroleum products had softened in
recent weeks to $10,000 to $14,000 per day, leading to
speculation that Cosmo Oil Co., which has purchased the
third condensate cargo, might charter a clean tanker for the
trip.
However, rates for clean LR1 tankers reportedly firmed
slightly over the weekend, shipping sources said, while crude
tanker rates have softened. The problem may now be simply
finding an open ship.
"I don't have anything available right now that could make
that run," said one charterer.
Condensate buyers could also try to time their shipments on
vessels that need to "dry dock," or be brought ashore for
maintenance, which often takes place in Asian shipyards, said
shipping sources.
Buyers may eventually opt for larger-sized cargoes as Asia's
demand for U.S. oil grows.
"The main market (for U.S. oil) will be in Asia and freight
is a key factor," said a Singapore-based trader. "The oil is
easy to process for refineries and it'll be okay for them to
take cargoes of a significant size once suppliers can export
bigger volumes."
(Reporting by Anna Louie Sussman in New York and Florence Tan
in Singapore; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Richard
Pullin)