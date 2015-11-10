HOUSTON Nov 10 A traffic jam of oil tankers has
emerged along the U.S. Texas coast this month, a snarl that some
traders see as the latest sign of an unyielding global supply
glut.
More than 50 commercial vessels were anchored outside ports
in the Houston area at the end of last week, of which 41 were
tankers, according to the Houston Pilots, an organization that
assists in the navigation of larger vessels in and around port
areas. Normally there are between 30 to 40 vessels anchored
offshore, of which two-thirds are tankers, according to the
pilots.
Although the channel has been shut intermittently due to fog
or flooding in recent weeks, pilots said those issues were not
significant enough to create the backlog.
"It's not because of a lack of pilots or tug boats,"
according to JJ Plunkett, a Port Agent with the Houston Pilots.
As of Nov. 6, more than 20 million barrels of crude were
sitting in vessels anchored outside the U.S. Gulf Coast waiting
to discharge, double the volume that typically discharges each
week, according to Matt Smith, Director of Commodity Research at
ClipperData.
"We're seeing ships idling off the coast of China,
Singapore, (the) Arab Gulf, and now the U.S. Gulf. It appears
that the glut of supply in the global market is only getting
worse," Smith said.
Oil traders in the U.S. cash market pointed to everything
from capacity constraints at Gulf Coast storage tanks to a lack
of buyers for the imported barrels.
While U.S. data show Gulf Coast inventories hit a record
251.7 million barrels just over a week ago, major facilities at
Corpus Christi, Houston, the Beaumont-Nederland area, and St.
James, Louisiana, were still barely two-thirds full at the end
of October, according Genscape data.
Several traders said some ships may have arrived without a
buyer, which can be hard to find as ample supply and end-of-year
taxes push refiners to draw down inventories.
At the same time, the steepening contango structure of the
oil futures market - in which prompt barrels are priced at a
discount to future contracts - has diminished the urgency to
unload vessels.
The spread between first- and sixth-month WTI CLc1-CLc6
has fallen by nearly $1 in three days to more than $4, its
lowest since August but still not enough to make it profitable
to store excess crude on tankers, traders said.
On Monday, the December to January contango for WTI
hit its widest level since the end of April, with January
trading up to a $1.30 a barrel premium to the prompt contract.
