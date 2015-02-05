WASHINGTON Feb 5 The U.S. Department of Transportation on Thursday said it had asked the White House to review its oil train safety plan as officials strive to prevent future fiery derailments.

The safety proposal will set standards for tank car design and proper handling of crude oil and ethanol that rely on train transport to reach refineries.

In July, the DOT's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and the Federal Railroad Administration outlined a safety plan and received more than 3,000 public comments.

Railside communities have asked for the tough safety standards that can prevent derailment mishaps like a July 2013 disaster when an oil train jumped the track and exploded, killing 47 people in the Canadian village of Lac Megantic.

Oil industry officials have said too-tough regulations would needlessly crimp development in energy patches like North Dakota's Bakken region.

The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, a division of the White House that acts as clearinghouse for federal rules, can now begin reviewing the draft plan, according to a formal notice to industry.

A final rule is expected to be made public in May. (Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Christian Plumb)