* OPEC cuts offer chance to sell U.S. crude to Asia
* Cosmo Energy buys first Southern Green Canyon crude
-sources
* P66 ships first ANS crude to Asia in 8 months -sources
(Adds further cargoes, graphic, interactive map)
By Liz Hampton and Catherine Ngai
HOUSTON/NEW YORK, May 17 Oil tankers carrying
around 10 million barrels of U.S. crude are en route to Asia,
according to shipping data and trade sources, as U.S. producers
take advantage of favorable prices to ship to the region while
OPEC ponders further supply cuts next week.
At least eight tankers are in transit, sources said and the
shipping data in Thomson Reuters Eikon showed, with one of them
carrying the first ever cargo of Southern Green Canyon crude
purchased by Japanese refiner Cosmo Energy. Another
contains the first Alaskan North Slope cargo to arrive in Asia
in eight months.
OPEC members meet next week to discuss extending a global
supply cut, but the possibility of U.S. supply eating into their
market share will be a challenge. While member countries have
largely restrained their supply, they have remained intensely
focused on keeping market share with Asian refiners. But
relatively cheap U.S. crude has buoyed exports to Asia.
Traders expect that May U.S. crude exports could reach
around 1 million barrels per day, with a sizable portion of that
going to Asia. Last week, U.S. crude exports touched 1.09
million bpd, the third highest on record, according to U.S.
government data. If numbers remain elevated, they could surpass
the record 1.2 million bpd seen in February.
"We expect that momentum to continue when (Dakota Access
Pipeline) opens and as more Permian production hits Corpus
Christi docks," said Sandy Fielden, director of oil and products
research at Morningstar, of the exports.
U.S. oil production has risen by 10 percent to 9.3 million
bpd since mid-2016, according to the Energy Information
Administration.
ATTRACTIVE ARBITRAGE
Increasing traffic to Asia is possible because of a widening
premium for Brent over U.S. crude, which touched a six-week high
on Wednesday WTCLc1-LCOc1.
"Early May spot prices showed both Brent and Dubai trading
at around a $3 per barrel premium to Brent and WTI Cushing,
which is an open window," said Fielden.
Meanwhile, prompt Brent crude's premium to Dubai, also
called the exchange of futures for swap DUB-EFS-1M, narrowed
to below $1 a barrel last month, hitting 46 cents a barrel on
April 27, its tightest since 2010.
That spread has been tightening since OPEC agreed to
production cuts in November, making U.S. cargoes more
competitive. An extension to OPEC cuts may further benefit U.S.
producers and exporters.
The Sydney Spirit, a Bahamas-flagged Suezmax tanker
chartered by P66, is delivering Alaskan North Slope
(ANS) crude to Asia, according to two sources and Reuters vessel
tracking data. Half of the crude onboard the vessel is unsold,
one of the sources said.
Vessel tracking data available via the Eikon system lists
the ship as "for orders," which indicates there may not be a
buyer for at least some of the crude. The ship is currently on
its way to Asia.
Meanwhile, Japanese refiner Cosmo Energy loaded the
Aframax vessel Almi Star with around 300,000 barrels of Southern
Green Canyon crude and Domestic Sweet Blend (DSW) outside of
Houston, before picking up an additional 300,000 barrels of Maya
crude at Dos Bocas, Mexico, two sources familiar with the matter
said.
That ship will move through the Panama Canal, and then
transfer crude to a larger Suezmax vessel loaded with 400,000
barrels of Mexican Maya crude for a voyage to Asia, the sources
said.
P66 did not reply to an e-mail seeking comment, while Cosmo
Energy declined to comment. All sources declined to be
identified.
The Montesperanza, a Suezmax, is headed to Singapore after
loading at the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area. The ship is
controlled by French energy firm Total SA, and the
crude on it is expected to go to Japan, two sources said.
Eikon data also shows 4 supertankers, so-called very large
crude carriers (VLCCs) that are too big to pass through the
Panama or Suez canals, carrying U.S. crude via the Atlantic and
Indian Oceans to Singapore and China.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston and Catherine Ngai in New
York; Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo, Henning
Gloystein and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and Joseph Radford)