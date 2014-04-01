By John Kemp
| LONDON, April 1
LONDON, April 1 Lifting the ban on U.S. oil
exports would cut gasoline and diesel prices for motorists,
boost the national economy and create up to 300,000 new jobs,
according to a study commissioned by the American Petroleum
Institute (API).
Allowing exports would boost national output by $38 billion
per year by 2020, equivalent to adding an economy the size of
North Dakota, according to the consultants who wrote the report
on "The impacts of U.S. crude oil exports on domestic crude
production, GDP, employment and trade", published on Monday.
Benefits from more oil production, higher royalty payments
to mineral owners, and increased consumer spending from lower
pump prices would more than offset a modest reduction in
domestic refinery margins, in the view of ICF International, the
consultants who prepared the study.
In March, U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz told oil and
gas executives: "The industry could do a lot better job talking
about the drivers for, and what the implications would be, of
exports".
The study is therefore one of the first in what is likely to
be a long line of reports estimating the impact of allowing
exports on the U.S. economy, as supporters and opponents try to
sway Congress and the White House.
It comes after a similar report on U.S. gas exports
concluded allowing large-scale shipments of liquefied natural
gas (LNG) would provide a "net benefit" to the economy.
"Access to foreign customers could drive significant
investment in U.S. production, helping to strengthen our energy
security," the API said in a statement. "Now that the U.S. is
poised to become the world's largest oil producer, the economic
case for exports is clear."
NET BENEFITS
According to ICF International, the main boost to the
economy would come from the increase in oil production itself.
If exports were allowed, crude and condensate output could rise
by an extra 130,000-300,000 barrels per day, with an additional
500-1,000 wells drilled each year between 2015 and 2035.
Higher oil production will in turn stimulate the manufacture
of drilling equipment, increase demand for steel pipe and
cement, as well as boost demand for other materials, equipment
and services, with multiplier effects on jobs, incomes and
output throughout the economy.
Higher oil output would also result in a modest reduction in
global oil and refined product prices, cutting pump prices paid
by U.S. motorists. Weighted-average U.S. product prices would
decline by between 1.4 and 2.3 cents per gallon, under 1
percent.
Higher crude costs and lower product prices would inevitably
compress margins for U.S. refiners, but the fallout would be
modest. U.S. refineries would still be highly profitable
compared to those in Europe and continue to run at full
capacity, according to the report's authors.
Allowing exports would align U.S. oil production with
refining capacity more effectively. The United States would
export more of its light crude to foreign refineries which would
pay a higher premium for it, while increasing imports of medium
and heavy crudes more suited to the coking capacity that U.S.
refineries have installed.
"There is a fundamental mismatch between U.S. refinery
capabilities, configured for heavier oils, and the country's
newfound supply, comprised of lighter oils," the study explains.
"As exports of light crude oil are allowed, imports of
heavier crudes (will) increase to better align with existing
refinery configurations leaving net imports little changed.".
LOBBYING EFFORT
A political science professor once told me cynically: "You
can prove anything with econometrics", depending on the choice
of model and assumptions.
The API's study is unlikely to convert opponents of crude
exports among the country's independent refiners and
environmental movement.
Independent refiners oppose anything that would raise the
price they pay for crude, while environmentalists worry that the
increase in oil production is incompatible with efforts to curb
greenhouse emissions.
But it provides some cover for legislators and the
administration worried about the impact that lifting the ban
might have on gasoline and diesel prices for ordinary motorists.
By suggesting that lifting the ban would have a positive but
modest impact, the report will make it easier for the White
House or Congress to relax the restrictions.
The ban is unlikely to be lifted in its entirety in the next
two years. But there is probably enough support to begin easing
the restrictions piecemeal. Policymakers are likely to start by
lifting curbs on exports of field condensate, and then move on
to crude for which foreign buyers are willing to pay
significantly higher prices.
