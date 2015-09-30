(Adds background on Senate banking committee voting on bill on
Thursday and on House bill)
By Timothy Gardner and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The White House does not
support Senate legislation to lift the 40-year-old ban on oil
exports despite a provision allowing the president to halt
exports if he deemed them not in the interests of national
security, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
"The administration does not support efforts to move this
bill," White House spokesman Frank Benenati said.
The Senate banking committee is slated to vote on Thursday
on a bill sponsored by Senator Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat from
the oil-producing state of North Dakota, to lift the ban on
crude exports. It contains a provision giving the president the
power to shut down exports.
Legislation to remove crude export restrictions is not
needed at this time, Benenati said. Other Obama administration
officials have said it is premature to consider lifting the ban
because, despite the drilling boom that has reduced oil imports,
the United States still imports millions of barrels per day of
crude.
Oil producers say the domestic drilling boom will eventually
be choked if the trade restriction, which Congress passed in
1975 after the Arab oil embargo, is not lifted.
Opponents to lifting the ban say it could hurt employment in
oil refining and shipbuilding and damage the environment.
"Congress should be focusing on meeting America's clean
energy needs and our transition to a low-carbon economy,"
Benenati said, referring to steps aimed at slowing climate
change.
The House of Representatives energy committee passed a
similar bill earlier this month to lift the trade restriction
that Congress passed in 1975 after the embargo sparked fears of
oil shortages. That bill also contains language allowing the
president to halt exports when he deemed it to be in the
interest of national security.
