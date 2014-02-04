Feb 3 A 4-year-old child died abroad a Norwegian
Cruise Line ship off the coast of North Carolina on Monday after
being found unresponsive on the pool deck, a coast guard
official said.
Two children, the 4-year-old and a 6-year-old, were
discovered in the pool at about noon on Monday. Medical staff
abroad the boat were able to revive the 6-year-old but the other
child was pronounced dead, said Coast Guard Petty Officer Adam
SanSoucie.
The ship was about 35 miles (56 km) off the coast of North
Carolina at the time of the incident, and the surviving child
was airlifted, along with his grandmother, to the state's
Carteret General Hospital, he said.
"We are extremely saddened to report that a tragedy occurred
on board Norwegian Breakaway this morning," Norwegian Cruise
Line Holdings Ltd said in a statement posted on the
cruise line's Facebook page. "The team responded immediately and
quickly administered CPR to both children... Devastatingly, the
younger child passed away on board."