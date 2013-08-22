ANCHORAGE, Alaska Aug 21 Mechanical problems on
a Celebrity Cruises ship have forced the cancellation of all of
the vessel's remaining Alaska sailings this year, a company
spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
The Celebrity Millennium, which last week developed a
problem with one of its two propulsion motors, is docked in the
southeast Alaska port of Ketchikan and awaiting repairs, said
Cynthia Martinez, a representative for Royal Caribbean Cruise
Lines, the owner of Celebrity Cruises.
Arrangements were being made to send stranded passengers
home.
"The safety of our guests and crew is always our highest
priority. Therefore, we have decided to take the ship out of
service to make repairs, cancelling Celebrity Millennium's
current sailings, as well as the next four sailings," she said
in an email.
The online schedule for Alaska cruise ports listed those
four sailings as the only remaining Alaska voyages in 2013 for
the Millennium.
There are 32 cruise ships doing business in Alaska this
year, according to the Alaska Cruise Association website. The
season runs from early May to the end of September.
The Millennium had 2,200 passengers and 958 crew members
aboard, Martinez said. Passengers were being offered chartered
air travel out of Ketchikan, refunds and certificates for future
cruises, she said.
The 965-foot (294 metre) Millennium was put into service in
2000, according to Celebrity's website. It has been sailing this
summer between Vancouver, Canada, and Seward, a port on Alaska's
Kenai Peninsula.