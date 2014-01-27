Jan 27 The number of passengers and crew who
fell ill aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship climbed to
more than 600 on Monday, many vomiting and using biohazard bags
for anything they touch.
The updated sick count aboard the Explorer of the Seas,
which cut short its Caribbean cruise and was expected to dock in
New Jersey on Wednesday, is more than double the 300 originally
thought to have been felled by gastrointestinal illness,
according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Among those sick with vomiting and diarrhea were some of the
onboard entertainers, which caused shows to be canceled,
passengers said.
"I started with upset stomach and vomiting, and that lasted
all night and into the morning," passenger Joseph Angelillo told
CNN in a telephone interview.
Another ill passenger, Arnee Dodd of Connecticut, wrote on
Twitter: "I've been sick and quarantined... Everything I touch
goes in a biohazard bag."
Altogether, 595 passengers and 50 crew members fell ill
aboard the ship, said CDC spokeswoman Bernadette Burden. The
ship was carrying 3,050 passengers and a crew of 1,165.
The ship departed Cape Liberty Cruise Port in Bayonne, New
Jersey, on Jan. 21 and will cut its planned 10-day cruise short
by two days, returning to its home port on Wednesday, the cruise
company said.
"Disruptions caused by the early wave of illness means that
we were unable to deliver the vacation our guests were
expecting," Royal Caribbean said in a statement issued on
Sunday.
The CDC said Monday the cause of the sickness was unknown
but that an environmental safety officer and an epidemiologist
boarded the ship on Sunday in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin
Islands to determine the cause of the outbreak and the proper
response.
Stool samples were gathered and sent to a CDC lab to
determine what type of pathogen is to blame, Burden said.
"We likely will have a determination or identification of
the pathogen later this week," she said. "Our team will be
remaining on board the duration of the voyage."
The ship's crew increased cleaning and disinfection
procedures and collected specimens from those who reported
feeling ill following the outbreak, the CDC said.
"After consultation between our medical team and
representatives of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, we think the right thing to do is to bring our
guests home early, and use the extra time to sanitize the ship
even more thoroughly," Royal Caribbean said in the statement.
The cruise line said it believes the illnesses are
consistent with norovirus, a highly contagious virus spread from
an infected person, contaminated food or water, or by touching
contaminated surfaces, according to the CDC.