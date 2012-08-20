ANCHORAGE, Alaska Aug 19 Seventy-six people were rescued on Sunday after a sightseeing vessel ran aground in Alaska's Glacier Bay and began filling with water, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

None of the passengers and crew members aboard the 79-foot (24.1-meter) Baranof Wind was seriously hurt, though some minor injuries were reported, Coast Guard Petty Officer David Mosley said.

Most of the passengers were safely transferred to a large Holland America cruise ship that was in the area and responded to the emergency, and two people were taken aboard a National Park Service vessel, the Coast Guard said.

Four crew members remained aboard the sightseeing boat, the Coast Guard said. It was stabilized after the accident, and there were no immediate signs of spills or other pollution, Mosley said.

The boat's owner was arranging to tow the vessel into port, he said.

The accident was reported to the Coast Guard at about 11 a.m. local time (1900 GMT) and it has begun an investigation, Mosley said. (Editing by Paul Simao)