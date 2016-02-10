Feb 10 A Royal Caribbean cruise ship forced to turn back early after being battered by an Atlantic storm was expected to return to its New Jersey port at 9 p.m. on Wednesday (0200 GMT Thursday), bringing with it 4,500 rattled guests and 1,600 crew, cruise line officials said.

The Anthem of the Seas ship departed Saturday for what was supposed to have been a seven-night cruise. On Sunday it encountered a storm with high winds and 30-foot (9 meter) waves off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

At least four people suffered minor injuries as the rocky ride toppled furniture, collapsed ceilings and shattered glass on the vessel. Passengers posted images and video to social media of rough seas and cabin rooms in disarray.

Royal Caribbean said the storm was more severe than expected.

The company said in a statement that the ship's operation was not affected but concerns about more rough weather prompted the decision to return to Cape Liberty, New Jersey, rather than continue on to Port Canaveral, Florida. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Bill Trott)