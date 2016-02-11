(Updates to say boat has returned to port)
By Laila Kearney
Feb 10 A Royal Caribbean cruise ship
battered by an Atlantic storm returned to its New Jersey port
late on Wednesday, where the U.S. Coast Guard plans to
investigate what went wrong.
The Coast Guard said in a statement it could conduct an
investigation together with authorities from the Bahamas where
the ship is registered to determine "causal factors or lessons
learned from this event that could help prevent injuries or
damage in the future."
An ABC news broadcast showed the ship coming into port on
Wednesday night at about 9 p.m. EST, with airhorns sounding and
passengers waving.
The Anthem of the Seas left on Saturday with 4,500
passengers and 1,600 crew from Cape Liberty, New Jersey, for
what was supposed to have been a seven-night cruise to the
Bahamas.
On Sunday it was hit by high winds and 30-foot (9 meter)
waves off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, cutting short the
cruise.
At least four people suffered minor injuries as the storm
toppled furniture, collapsed ceilings and shattered glass on the
vessel.
Royal Caribbean said the storm was more severe than
expected.
The company said in a statement that the ship's operation
was not affected, but concerns about more rough weather prompted
the decision to return to port rather than continue.
Among other duties, the Coast Guard said it would inspect
the ship to determine the extent of the damage and ensure all
repairs are made before the vessel's next trip.
Coast Guard spokesman Charles Rowe said such inspections and
investigations are not unusual.
The vessel is set to dock at about at 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT
Thursday).
(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York and Mary Wisniewski in
Chicago; editing by Bill Trott and Tom Brown)