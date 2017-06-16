By Karl Plume
| CHICAGO, June 16
CHICAGO, June 16 U.S. farm groups criticized
President Donald Trump's decision to retreat from his
predecessor's opening toward Cuba, saying it could derail huge
increases in farm exports that totaled $221 million last year.
A trade delegation from Minnesota, one of the largest U.S.
agriculture states, vowed to carry on with its planned visit to
Cuba next week. "We're going to continue to beat the drum and
let them (the Trump administration) know that trade is good for
agriculture," said Kevin Paap, a farmer in the delegation.
Trump signed a presidential directive on Friday rolling back
parts of former President Barack Obama's opening to the
Communist-ruled country after a 2014 diplomatic breakthrough
between the two former Cold War foes.
Farm groups saw the move as a step backward in what had been
an improving trade relationship between the two countries which
are just 90 miles (145 kms) apart, even though agriculture is
not directly targeted.
U.S. law exempts food from a decades-old embargo on U.S.
trade with Cuba, but cumbersome rules on how transactions were
executed have made deals difficult and costly.
Since Obama's detente, substantial headway has been made,
however, with shipments of U.S. corn and soybeans to Cuba
soaring 420 percent in 2016 from a year earlier to 268,360
tonnes, U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows.
Through the first four months of 2017, total shipments of
U.S. grain and soy were 142,860 tonnes, up from 49,090 tonnes
during the same period of 2016.
While the quantities are dwarfed by total U.S. exports --
nearly 56 million tonnes of corn alone last year -- the added
volumes were welcome as farmers face a fourth year of
languishing grain prices and crimped incomes.
"At a time when the farm economy is struggling, we ask our
leaders in Washington not to close doors on market opportunities
for American agriculture," Wesley Spurlock, president of the
National Corn Growers Association, said in a statement.
The group sees an opportunity for $125 million more a year
in trade to Cuba.
Trump's move could cut off near-term sales and stymie
economic development that would drive longer-term demand growth,
said Tom Sleight, president of the U.S. Grains Council, a grain
trade development organization, in a statement.
"Neither of those outcomes is favorable for the U.S. ag
sector or the Cuban people," he added.
Paap said the United States should be doing more to
encourage exports.
"It's frustrating because we've made some advances and built
those relationships," he said.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago)