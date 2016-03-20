UPDATE 3-At least 19 dead in blast at Ariana Grande concert in British arena
* Ariana Grande performing at venue, is safe (Adds details throughout)
HAVANA, March 20 President Barack Obama arrived in Cuba on a historic visit on Sunday, opening a new chapter in U.S. engagement with the island's Communist government after decades of animosity between the former Cold War foes.
Obama landed at Havana's Jose Marti International Airport aboard Air Force One, the iconic presidential jet with "United States of America" emblazoned across its fuselage, a sight almost unimaginable not long ago. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Daniel Trotta, Matt Spetalnick and Frank Jack Daniel)
* Ariana Grande performing at venue, is safe (Adds details throughout)
LONDON, May 23 At least 10 people are believed to have died after a reported blast at a concert venue in the northern English city of Manchester, which police are treating as a possible terrorist incident, the BBC reported on Tuesday.