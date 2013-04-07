(Fixes headline)
April 6 Two Republican members of Congress have
asked the U.S. Treasury Department for information on what type
of license American pop star Beyonce and rapper husband Jay Z
obtained for a high-profile trip to Cuba to celebrate their
wedding anniversary.
Beyonce and Jay Z celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary
this week in Havana, where big crowds greeted them as they
strolled hand in hand through the Cuban capital.
They ate at some of the city's best restaurants, danced to
Cuban music, walked through historic Old Havana and posed for
pictures with admiring Cubans, who recognized them despite the
past half-century of ideological conflict that separates the
United States and Cuba.
In a letter dated on Friday, U.S. Representatives Ileana
Ros-Lehtinen and Mario Diaz-Balart, asked Adam Szubin, director
of the Office of Foreign Assets Control, for "information
regarding the type of license that Beyonce and Jay-Z received,
for what purpose, and who approved such travel."
Ros-Lehtinen and Mario Diaz-Balart represent districts in
south Florida where there is a high Cuban-American population.
"Despite the clear prohibition against tourism in Cuba,
numerous press reports described the couple's trip as tourism,
and the Castro regime touted it as such in its propaganda," the
letter said.
"We represent a community of many who have been deeply and
personally harmed by the Castro regime's atrocities, including
former political prisoners and the families of murdered
innocents."
Representatives for Beyonce did not immediately respond for
comment on Saturday.
The long-standing U.S. trade embargo against Cuba prevents
most Americans from traveling to the island without a license
granted by the U.S. government, although President Barack
Obama's administration has eased restrictions on travel to Cuba
for academic, religious or cultural exchanges.
In Washington this week, the State Department said it had no
prior knowledge of the visit. A spokeswoman at the U.S.
Interests Section in Havana said she did not know if the
celebrity couple obtained a license for their trip. If they did
not, they could be exposed to a fine.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Peter
Cooney)