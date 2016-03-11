WASHINGTON, March 11 At least two major U.S.
companies, AT&T Inc and Starwood Hotels & Resorts
Worldwide, are seeking to complete deals in Cuba by the
time President Barack Obama visits Havana later this month,
according to a person familiar with the discussions.
The White House hopes Obama's historic March 20-22 trip to
the communist-ruled island, the first by a U.S. president in
more than 80 years, will help advance Washington's diplomatic
opening with the former Cold War foe after decades of hostility.
U.S. officials had no immediate comment on the emerging
business moves. AT&T and Starwood could be joined by other U.S.
companies seeking to make inroads in the Cuban market. The Wall
Street Journal reported earlier on Friday that Marriott
International Inc was also working on a deal.
