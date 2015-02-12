WASHINGTON Feb 12 Five Democratic and
Republican U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday seeking
to lift the half-century-old trade embargo against Cuba, nearly
two months after President Barack Obama announced moves toward
normalizing relations with the Communist-ruled island nation.
The legislation repeals provisions of previous laws that
prevent Americans from doing business with Cuba, but does not
repeal portions of laws addressing human rights or property
claims against the Cuba government, the measure's sponsors said.
The bill is sponsored by Republican Senators Jeff Flake and
Mike Enzi, as well as Democrats Amy Klobuchar, Patrick Leahy and
Richard Durbin.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Susan Heavey)