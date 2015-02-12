(Adds more details, background)
WASHINGTON Feb 12 A group of Democratic and
Republican U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday seeking
to lift the half-century-old trade embargo against Cuba, nearly
two months after President Barack Obama announced moves toward
normalizing relations with the Communist-ruled island nation.
The legislation seeks to repeal provisions of previous laws
that prevent Americans from doing business with Cuba, but does
not repeal portions of laws addressing human rights or property
claims against Cuba's government, the measure's sponsors said.
U.S. lawmakers who back more normal relations with Cuba are
preparing a series of bills seeking to ease U.S. restrictions on
travel and trade with Cuba.
A bill aimed at ending legal restrictions on Americans'
travel to Cuba was introduced last month.
The bills will face some strong opposition in Congress, but
supporters said they wanted to at least generate debate on
U.S.-Cuba policy. Even if the standalone measures fail in the
Senate and House of Representatives, they may be included later
this year as provisions of larger appropriations bills.
Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar is the lead sponsor of the
bill unveiled on Thursday. The bill's co-sponsors include
Republican Senators Jeff Flake and Mike Enzi, as well as
Democrats Patrick Leahy, Richard Durbin and Debbie Stabenow.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Susan Heavey)