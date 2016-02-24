WASHINGTON Feb 24 The chairman of the U.S.
Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Wednesday he did not
expect Congress to lift the half-century-long embargo against
Cuba this year but it could happen under a new president, if
there are changes in Havana.
President Barack Obama has been moving quickly toward more
normal relations with Havana in the past 14 months but the
crippling trade embargo is one of the remaining major obstacles.
"It's not going to happen this year but I think it's
something that could happen as we move into a new president('s
administration)," Republican Senator Bob Corker told journalists
at a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor.
"If Cuba were to evolve its behavior and people were able to
see results from what's happening with the executive order
changes that are occurring, then I think it's possible," he
said.
Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro announced in December
2014 that they would normalize relations after decades of
hostility. Those changes have been strongly opposed by many
congressional Republicans, who say Cuba needs to do more to
improve human rights before trade is eased.
Obama, a Democrat, has used his executive powers to ease
restrictions on travel and trade. His administration just
announced that next month Obama would become the first U.S.
president to visit Havana since 1928.
But the U.S. trade embargo, imposed on the communist-ruled
nation in 1960, cannot be lifted without congressional approval.
Republicans control Congress and although several agree with the
overwhelming majority of Democrats who want the embargo ended,
the party's congressional leaders are strongly opposed.
Corker has not taken a position but has noted in the past
that the embargo has not changed Cuban policy.
The politics are more complicated because two Cuban-American
senators vying for the Republican presidential nomination, Marco
Rubio and Ted Cruz, are vocal opponents of Obama's policy and
party leaders are unlikely to come out against them during the
campaign.
Corker said things are already changing, although Havana
still needs to change.
"To me it appears that things are gradually moving along. We
have air flights that are now going in, and it seems to me that
this is going to be a year where those things take hold," Corker
said. "Obviously there's still tremendous human rights abuses
that are taking place in Cuba," he said.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)