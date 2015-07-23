(Adds party breakdown)

WASHINGTON, July 23 The U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee voted 18-12 on Thursday to end restrictions on Americans travel to Cuba, a committee spokesman said.

Four committee Republicans joined 14 Democrats to back the amendment.

It became the first legislation to make it through any congressional committee to facilitate President Barack Obama's push to normalize relations with Cuba. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott)