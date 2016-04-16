(Adds State Department comment)
HAVANA, April 15 Cruise company Carnival
Corporation believes Cuba will soon modify rules that bar
Cuban-Americans from travelling on its planned cruises to the
island, the company said on Friday, after pressure mounted for
the trip to be postponed.
Carnival is due to become the first U.S. cruise
company to sail directly to Cuba in more than half a century on
May 1, but the exclusion of Cuban-Americans has prompted a
lawsuit against the company and protests in Miami.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday that
Carnival "needs to not discriminate" and called on Cuba to
change the policy.
A State Department official later said Kerry "in no way
meant to convey that Carnival is supporting policies that are
discriminating against Cuban American travelers."
Asked whether Carnival was considering cancelling the trip,
spokesman Roger Frizzell said the company was confident Cuba
would change its rules before the sailing date.
"We continue to believe that Cuba will modify its regulation
before we sail on May 1 based on our ongoing discussions with
Cuban officials," Frizzell said, citing rules that allow
Cuban-Americans to visit Cuba by air as an example.
Cuban-born Americans cannot visit the island by sea, due to
a Cuban law that dates to the Cold War era, and therefore are
barred from joining in Carnival's sailing to the island.
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Mary Milliken)