WASHINGTON, April 4 The media is too fixated on
Cuba's best-known dissident, blogger Yoani Sanchez, who is on an
80-day multination tour, and has not focused enough on important
news in Cuba like the visit of pop star Beyonce, a Cuban
official said on Thursday.
Jose Cabanas, the top Cuban diplomat based in the United
States, said Sanchez was garnering much more media coverage than
necessary after she was granted a passport and set off in
February on a journey to more than a dozen countries.
"Too much attention has been devoted to this lady, taking a
lot of attention from the most important ... news that has been
happening these days in regards to Cuba," Cabanas said in
response to a question at the Inter-American Dialogue, a
Washington-based think tank.
"Including the presence of Beyonce, the singer, who is today
in Havana, enjoying a lot of attention from the public, but it's
not covered by the media - incredible."
