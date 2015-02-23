MIAMI Feb 23 Catamaran builder Brian Hall is
too young to remember when ferries plied the route between
Florida and Cuba in the 1950s, but he has plans to be among the
first to revive the once-popular route.
Boosted by President Barack Obama's policy of seeking to
normalize relations with the Communist-ruled island after
decades of U.S. isolation, Hall hopes to offer a high-speed
catamaran service between the Florida Keys and Havana, perhaps
as soon as this year.
"My partners and I are ready to start operating as soon as
we get the go-ahead," said Hall, 49, president of CubaKat, an
offshoot of Fort Lauderdale-based catamaran builder, KonaCat.
He is not alone. At least half a dozen Florida companies are
seriously considering ferry ventures, with plans to seek
licenses from the U.S. Treasury Department.
The United States and Cuba announced on Dec. 17 their
intention to restore diplomatic relations. Last month, the Obama
administration made some moves to loosen some travel and trade
restrictions.
While charter airlines already run scheduled services to the
island, no licenses for ferry service to Cuba have been issued,
according to the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets
Control (OFAC), which enforces sanctions.
U.S. officials have not commented on the status of requests
for ferry licenses. Granma, Cuba's official Communist Party
newspaper, published an article on Feb. 11 by two Cuban foreign
ministry officials saying Obama could use his executive
authority to permit ferry services between the two countries.
OVERNIGHT FERRY TO CUBA
One company looking at a ferry service is Miami-based United
Americas Shipping Services. It is part of a major shipping group
with passengers and cargo operations, including Baja Ferries on
Mexico's west coast, and Unishipping, a privately-owned,
Paris-based company.
United Americas President Joe Hinson said the company has
met with officials from south Florida's three main ports in
Miami, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale. It plans to offer a 10-hour,
overnight service with sleeping cabins and dining facilities.
Another Florida company, Key West Express, already runs a
daily ferry service between Fort Myers Beach and Key West, and
has expressed interest in extending the route to Havana.
The once-popular ferry service between Florida and Cuba was
stopped in the early 1960s when communist Fidel Castro took
power.
U.S and Cuban officials are due to hold a second round of
talks on Friday in Washington to discuss restoration of
diplomatic relations.
Hall is banking on a big increase in travel to Cuba under
the policy opening. Last year some 650,000 people visited Cuba
from the United States, a figure some experts predict will race
past 1 million in the next few years.
He plans for CubaKat to leave from a private marina in
Marathon key, about 135 miles (217 km) from Havana, offering a
high-speed $338 round-trip ferry service with a capacity for
about 190 people, as well as some vehicles.
The ferry routes could compete with existing charter flights
which cost $460 round-trip and have high fees for excess
baggage.
A former U.S. Air Force C-130 pilot from Atlanta with a
catamaran business in Fort Lauderdale, Hall is based in
Jacksonville, Florida, where his family also owns two pizza
restaurants.
He said he flew his own plane to Havana in January without a
Treasury license, risking arrest and fines, to meet Cuban port
officials. "We were met with open arms," Hall said.
(Reporting By David Adams; Editing by David Gregorio)