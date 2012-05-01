* Governor Scott signs bill, says it promotes freedom
* Critics say it's unconstitutional and could hurt business
* Seems aimed at Brazilian construction firm's subsidiary
By Jane Sutton
MIAMI, May 1 Florida Governor Rick Scott waded
into foreign policy on Tuesday and signed a bill banning local
governments from contracting with companies that do business in
Cuba or Syria, while acknowledging the law could not take effect
without Washington's OK.
The bill's sponsors and strongest supporters are
Cuban-American politicians from Miami who said Florida tax
dollars should not be used to support dictatorships that oppress
their people.
The Republican governor, whose campaign slogan was "Let's
Get to Work," dismissed criticism from the Florida Chamber of
Commerce and others who said the law could discourage foreign
firms from investing in Florida.
He acknowledged there were still 800,000 Floridians looking
for work in the state but "principles matter," he said.
"We believe in freedom. That's why we have bills like this,"
Scott added.
The new law is unenforceable for now but is scheduled to
take effect on July 1. It prohibits state and local governments
from awarding contracts of $1 million or more to companies that
engage in business with Cuba or Syria, both of which are
designated by the United States as state sponsors of terrorism.
The law enjoyed broad support in the Republican-controlled
Florida legislature despite warnings that it is
unconstitutional.
Miami-Dade County Attorney Robert Cuevas said in a March
memo that federal law does not authorize states to enact such
restrictions, and that federal law trumps state law on foreign
policy matters. He advised county commissioners to ignore the
new law.
Scott recognized as much in a letter issued Tuesday saying
the new restrictions "will not go into effect unless and until
Congress passes, and President Obama signs, a law permitting
states to independently impose such sanctions against Cuba and
Syria."
CUBAN-AMERICANS IN MIND
A handful of groups supporting democracy for Syria were
recognized at the bill-signing ceremony, but it was firmly
focused on Cuba.
Florida is home to about 1.2 million Cuban-Americans and the
ceremony took place at the Freedom Tower, a former newspaper
building in downtown Miami that was used in the 1960s as a
reception center for Cubans fleeing their homeland after former
President Fidel Castro's communist government took power.
Republican U.S. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart said the
law would ensure that those who receive "blood money" from
tyrants and murderers would not receive tax money from
Floridians.
Republican U.S. Representative David Rivera said it would
force companies to make a moral choice.
"You either do business with terrorist dictatorships or you
can do business with the money and resources of the taxpayers of
Florida. It's one or the other, you choose," Rivera said.
A 50-year-old U.S. trade embargo already prevents American
firms from doing business with Cuba, and the United States has
adopted a series of economic sanctions against Syria in the last
eight years.
The pending Florida law would apply to foreign firms and
their subsidiaries, and seemed aimed at Odebrecht USA, a U.S.
subsidiary of Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.
The company's U.S. subsidiary has won numerous construction,
transportation and engineering contracts in Florida, including
the American Airlines Arena and a performing arts center in
Miami. It is bidding on a proposed $700 million hotel and office
complex associated with the Miami airport.
The company has drawn criticism from Cuban exiles in Miami
for its involvement in a major upgrade to the Cuban port of
Mariel, near the capital Havana.
Manuel Marono, the mayor of the Miami suburb of Sweetwater
and a driving force behind the new legislation, denied it would
hurt employment in Florida, where the jobless rate of 9 percent
stands above the national rate of 8.2 percent.
"The jobs are still going to get done, the projects are
still going to get done," Marono said. "It's just going to get
done by people that care about people."