* Florida governor signs bill, says it promotes freedom
* Critics say it's unconstitutional and could hurt business
* Seems aimed at Brazilian construction firm's subsidiary
By Jane Sutton
MIAMI, May 1 Florida Governor Rick Scott waded
into foreign policy on Tuesday and signed a bill banning local
governments from contracting with companies doing business in
Cuba or Syria, but acknowledged the law could not take effect
without Washington's approval.
The bill's sponsors and strongest supporters are
Cuban-American politicians from Miami who argue that Florida tax
dollars should not be used to support dictatorships that oppress
their people.
The Republican governor, whose campaign slogan was "Let's
Get to Work," dismissed criticism from the Florida Chamber of
Commerce and others who said the law could discourage foreign
firms from investing in Florida.
He said that "principles matter" while conceding that
800,000 Floridians were still looking for work in the state. "We
believe in freedom. That's why we have bills like this," Scott
added.
The legislation, which is scheduled to take effect on July 1
but appears unenforceable for now, prohibits state and local
governments from awarding contracts of $1 million or more to
companies doing business with Cuba or Syria. Both nations are
designated by the United States as state sponsors of terrorism.
It had broad support in the Republican-controlled Florida
legislature despite warnings it is unconstitutional.
Miami-Dade County Attorney Robert Cuevas said in a March
memo that federal law does not authorize states to enact such
restrictions, and that federal law trumps state law on foreign
policy matters. He advised county commissioners to ignore the
new law.
Scott recognized as much in a signing statement issued on
Tuesday, saying the new restrictions "will not go into effect
unless and until Congress passes, and President Obama signs, a
law permitting states to independently impose such sanctions
against Cuba and Syria."
Republican U.S. Representative Ileana Ros-Lehtinen later
issued a statement disputing that Congressional approval was
required before the law could be enforced.
"I believe the law isn't contrary to federal law and is,
therefore, effective. I don't believe that further Congressional
authorization is required," said Ros-Lehtinen, a Cuban-American
who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
CUBAN-AMERICANS IN MIND
A handful of groups supporting democracy for Syria were
recognized at the bill-signing ceremony, but it was firmly
focused on Cuba.
Florida is home to about 1.2 million Cuban-Americans and the
ceremony took place at the Freedom Tower, a former newspaper
building in downtown Miami that was used in the 1960s as a
reception center for Cubans fleeing their homeland after former
President Fidel Castro's communist government took power.
Republican U.S. Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, also a
Cuban-American, said the law would ensure that those who receive
"blood money" from tyrants and murderers would not receive tax
money from Floridians.
Republican U.S. Representative David Rivera said it would
force companies to make a moral choice.
"You either do business with terrorist dictatorships or you
can do business with the money and resources of the taxpayers of
Florida. It's one or the other, you choose," said Rivera, a
Cuban-American.
A 50-year-old U.S. trade embargo already prevents American
firms from doing business with Cuba, and the United States has
adopted a series of economic sanctions against Syria in the last
eight years.
The pending Florida law would apply to foreign firms and
their subsidiaries, and seemed aimed at Odebrecht USA, a U.S.
subsidiary of Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.
The company's U.S. subsidiary has won numerous construction,
transportation and engineering contracts in Florida, including
the American Airlines Arena and a performing arts center in
Miami. It is bidding on a proposed $700 million hotel and office
complex associated with the Miami airport.
The company has drawn criticism from Cuban exiles in Miami
for its involvement in a major upgrade to the Cuban port of
Mariel, near the capital Havana.
Manuel Marono, the Cuban-American mayor of the Miami suburb
of Sweetwater and a driving force behind the new legislation,
denied it would hurt employment in Florida, where the jobless
rate of 9 percent stands above the national rate of 8.2 percent.
"The jobs are still going to get done, the projects are
still going to get done," Marono said. "It's just going to get
done by people that care about people."