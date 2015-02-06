HAVANA Feb 6 U.S. agricultural exports to Cuba
fell below $300 million last year for the first time since 2003
as the communist-led island's financial woes continued and it
purchased food on credit elsewhere, a trade group said on
Friday.
The United States created an exception to its trade embargo
of Cuba in 2000 to allow food and medicine sales, but it still
denies Cuba credit, forcing it to pay cash up front.
Although the United States and Cuba are seeking to restore
diplomatic relations after more than five decades of
confrontation, the embargo on Cuba remains largely in place.
With Cuba increasingly turning to suppliers who extend
credit, American farmers have argued for normalizing trade with
Cuba so they can better compete.
U.S. food sales of $291 million in 2014 were down from $349
million in 2013 and far from the $710 million peak in 2008, the
New York-based U.S.-Cuba Trade and Economic Council said in a
report obtained by Reuters ahead of its release on Friday.
It attributed the decline to a cash shortage, Cuba
purchasing on credit and from government entities, and a desire
to pressure the United States to lift trade restrictions.
President Raul Castro, who took over from his ailing brother
Fidel in 2008, has introduced austerity measures, including
significant cuts in imports and a push for trade credits with
payments due in 365 days or more.
A new private agricultural organization backed by U.S.
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack is likely to seize on the
report as an argument for ending U.S. sanctions against Cuba.
The U.S. Agriculture Coalition for Cuba was formed after the
announcement Dec. 17 that the United States and Cuba would
restore diplomatic relations.
"Although agricultural exports to Cuba are legal, the
financing and trade restrictions have hampered the ability of
American farmers to compete with other countries, such as
Argentina and Brazil, which do not face the same restrictions,"
the National Corn Growers Association said last month when it
joined the coalition of more than 30 U.S. farm organizations and
businesses.
"Corn exports to Cuba have decreased from nearly 800,000
metric tons in 2008 to 200,000 tons in 2013," it said.
Cuba imports between 60 percent and 70 percent of its food.
It buys chicken, corn, soy, wheat, animal feed and other
products from the United States but most purchases come from
Asia, Europe and Latin America and are made on credit.
Cuba's food imports were $2 billion in 2014 and are expected
to increase by $200 million this year, the government said.
