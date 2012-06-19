* Case called first linking Cuban banks to Medicare fraud
* Lawyer says suspect will plead not guilty
MIAMI, June 19 A Miami man described as "a
financier for fraudsters" has been charged with playing a
central role in a money-laundering operation that funneled
millions in proceeds from a U.S. healthcare fraud scheme into
Cuban banks.
Oscar Sanchez, a Cuban-born U.S. citizen, was arrested by
the FBI last week and appeared at a detention hearing in federal
court in Miami on Monday.
He is alleged to have been a leader of a criminal group that
diverted about $31 million in funds bilked from Medicare, the
U.S. federal health insurance program for the elderly, into
banks in Havana.
A grand jury indictment, unsealed on June 13, charges the
46-year-old Sanchez with conspiracy to commit money laundering
through a syndicate with links from Montreal and Trinidad to
Cuba from around April 2005 and through October 2009.
He faces up to 20 years in prison on the conspiracy charge
and prosecutors are also seeking the forfeiture of more than $22
million in Florida real estate and other property purchased in
his name, according to court documents.
"There is no allegation and we have no evidence that the
Cuban government is involved in this case," Alicia Valle, a
spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Miami, said in a
statement.
The Miami Herald, which first reported on the case, said it
was the first that directly traced money stolen from Medicare
into the Cuban banking system.
Miami has long been described by law enforcement officials
as a hub for healthcare fraud in the United States, and a large
number of suspects arrested for Medicare fraud schemes there
have been Cuban Americans.
Peter Raben, a lawyer for Sanchez, said he emigrated to the
United States from his communist-ruled homeland 32 years ago.
"He's going to plead not guilty and he's eager to see what
the evidence is to defend this case in court," Raben said.
Sanchez was due to be arraigned on Friday.
In addition to laundering millions in government payments to
crooked Medicare providers, who offered bogus HIV and medical
equipment services, Sanchez is alleged to have provided cash to
cover the day-to-day expenses of suspects committing Medicare
fraud.
"He provided cash to healthcare fraud masterminds who wanted
their money out of the U.S. banking system," a court document
said. "Benefiting both sides of the transactions, Defendant
Oscar Sanchez was a financier for fraudsters and a capitalist
for the Cuban banks," it said.