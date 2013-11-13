MIAMI Nov 13 A former member of the Black
Panther Party who hijacked a U.S. plane and forced it to fly to
Cuba nearly 30 years ago pleaded not guilty on in U.S. federal
court on Wednesday to charges of air piracy.
William Potts, 56, made his second court appearance since he
returned last week to the United States from Cuba to face
justice.
Potts faces 20 years to life in prison on U.S. charges that
he hijacked a Piedmont Airlines flight in 1984 and demanded it
re-route from Florida to Havana. He was arrested when the plane
arrived in the Cuban capital, charged with air piracy and
sentenced to 13 years in a Cuban prison.
Wearing a khaki prison jumpsuit and handcuffs, Potts did not
make any public comments in court. A bond hearing scheduled for
Wednesday was postponed until next week after Pott's public
defender, Paul Korchin, learned he also faces a 1984 arrest
warrant in New Jersey on armed robbery charges.
Potts told reporters before he left Havana on a charter
flight to Miami he was seeking "closure" and hoped to persuade
U.S. prosecutors to take into consideration the time he served
in a Cuban prison.
The U.S. indictment against Potts said the hijacked plane
left from New York and that he handed a flight attendant a note
claiming to have planted explosives on board.
Potts, also known by the aliases William Freeman and
Lieutenant Spartacus, said he thought he would be welcomed in
Cuba but was instead put on trial and convicted.
After his release Potts was granted residency in Cuba, got
married and fathered two daughters who have lived in the United
States since 2012.
In an initial court appearance last week, Potts told the
court, "With total respect, I have to protest these
proceedings." A judge cut him off before he could describe the
reason for his protest.
Asked about his financial situation to determine if he
qualified for a public defender, Potts described himself as a
farmer who earns the equivalent of about $10 a month.
Potts is thought to be one of the last of more than a dozen
members of the Black Panthers, a black nationalist group, living
in Cuba. Others have returned home to face long prison terms or
died.
Cuba has regularly returned U.S. fugitives since 2006, but
Washington says dozens remain in the Caribbean country.
(Writing by Kevin Gray; Editing by Alden Bentley)