NEW YORK Nov 27 A federal appeals court on
Wednesday upheld the prison sentence of a man who turned himself
in to authorities more than 40 years after participating in an
airplane hijacking, but said he is a "worthy candidate" for a
pardon.
Luis Armando Pena Soltren, a U.S. citizen, spent more than
40 years in Cuba as a fugitive after taking part in the 1968
hijacking of a Pan Am flight. He surrendered to U.S. authorities
in 2009 and eventually pleaded guilty. In January 2011, Pena
Soltren was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
On Wednesday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
York said that the lower court had properly taken all relevant
factors into account when sentencing Pena Soltren. The judges,
however, expressed some measure of sympathy for the defendant.
"There seems to be no reason to question his genuine remorse
and his otherwise unblemished record of service to family and
community," the decision said. "Pena Soltren is eligible for
parole after five years. He is a worthy candidate for that
relief, or for a pardon, notwithstanding that he can find no
basis for relief in this court."
The U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan, which prosecuted
Pena Soltren, declined to comment.
Pena Soltren's lawyer, James Neuman, was not immediately
available to comment.
The ruling marked the second time that the appeals court has
weighed in on Pena Soltren's sentence. Last year, the court
vacated his initial 15-year sentence because it did not include
the possibility of parole. The lower court judge, U.S. District
Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan, then resentenced him to 15
years and added the possibility of parole.
The hijacking took place on Nov. 11, 1968, when Pena
Soltren, then 25, and two other men boarded Pan Am Flight 281
from New York to Puerto Rico.
After approximately an hour and a half, Pena Soltren used a
knife and a gun to threaten a flight attendant and force the
pilots to change course and fly to Cuba.
Dozens of planes were hijacked from the United States to
Cuba during the Cold War as tensions with Cuban President Fidel
Castro intensified. Some hijackers aimed to make political
statements, while others sought asylum in Cuba or ransom
payments from Washington.
The 2nd Circuit's ruling comes a week after a federal judge
in Miami denied bail for a former Black Panther charged with
hijacking a U.S. plane and forcing it to fly to Cuba in 1984.
William Potts, 56, returned to the United States from Cuba
earlier this month to face charges stemming from his
participation in the hijacking of a Piedmont Airlines flight. He
was convicted in Cuba, where he spent a total of 16 years in
prison before his release more than a decade ago.
The Pena case is U.S. v. Luis Armando Pena Soltren, U.S.
Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit, No. 12-4755.
