WASHINGTON, July 7 The Obama administration on Thursday proposed eight airlines including United Continental Holdings Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O> and JetBlue Airlines Corp to start nonstop flights from the United States to Havana, Cuba as early as this fall, administration officials said.

The tentative list of airlines, which must still be finalized, also include Alaska Air Group Inc, Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines Co, and Spirit Airlines Inc .

"Today we take another important step toward delivering on President Obama's promise to re-engage Cuba," U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a statement given to Reuters.

"Restoring regular air service holds tremendous potential to reunite Cuban-American families and foster education and opportunities for American businesses of all sizes," he said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)