WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. Senator Jeff Flake, one
of the Republican Party's most vocal advocates for easing
restrictions on U.S. dealings with Cuba, on Friday called on
congressional leaders to allow a vote on legislation lifting
restrictions on American travel there.
"It is time Senate leadership finally allowed a vote on my
bipartisan bill to fully lift these archaic restrictions which
do not exist for travel by Americans to any other country in the
world," Flake, of Arizona, said, as President Donald Trump
announces a clampdown on U.S. travel and trade with the island.
The "Freedom for Americans to Travel to Cuba Act," led by
Flake and Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, of Vermont, is
co-sponsored by 55 senators. Flake said he thought it could get
70 votes in the 100-member Senate if the chamber's Republican
leaders allowed a vote.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)