By Jeff Mason and Matt Spetalnick
HAVANA, March 22 President Barack Obama will
meet with Cuban dissidents on Tuesday and watch a baseball game
with the communist country's president after delivering a speech
that will conclude his historic trip with a hopeful vision for
future relations.
After a day spent tussling verbally with President Raul
Castro over human rights, Obama will address the Cuban people in
a speech from the Grand Theater of Havana that will be broadcast
live by state media across the Caribbean island.
Obama, whose White House tenure ends in January, also will
meet with civil society leaders at the U.S. embassy to back up
his warning to Castro that a failure to improve Cuba's human
rights record would hinder momentum toward ending the
decades-old U.S. embargo.
The White House has not released a list of the activist
leaders Obama plans to meet.
Castro bristled at a rare news conference on Monday when
asked by a U.S. journalist about detention of political
opponents. He denied such practices and demanded a list of
examples. The White House said it had shared many such lists
with the Cuban government before.
Obama's meeting with dissidents underscores lingering
tensions between the former Cold War foes despite the
rapprochement in 2014 that led to Sunday's one-time unthinkable
arrival of Air Force One on Cuban soil.
It also reflects Obama's need to convince critics at home
that his visit, the first by a U.S. president in nearly 90
years, would not be used to prop up the Castro government.
Obama often visits with civil society leaders on foreign
trips, particularly in countries such as China, where Washington
has raised human rights concerns as well.
Beyond that meeting, aides said Obama planned to use his
speech to offer a vision for warmer relations extending beyond
his own time in office.
"It's the one point to step back and talk to the Cuban
people, and I mean all of the Cuban people," White House deputy
national security adviser Ben Rhodes said on Monday.
"He'll pull together all of these themes he's been
discussing ... to say why he believes we should be hopeful for
the future."
Obama wraps up his trip with a baseball game. He and his
family, who accompanied him on the trip, will join Castro at a
Major League Baseball exhibition game between the Tampa Bay Rays
and the Cuban National Team.
The White House wants the event to highlight common bonds
between Cubans and Americans. It will create a picture of the
two leaders enjoying a favorite pastime to cap the trip.
Obama leaves for a two-day trip to Argentina after the game.
